Florida coronavirus cases top 22,000; 25 new deaths reported

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 883 since Tuesday evening's update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 22,511.

The number of deaths has reached 596, an increase of 25 in the last 24 hours. Locally, Sumter County reported two new deaths, while Citrus and Highlands each reported one.

Of the 22,511 cases, 21,858 are Florida residents while 653 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 869

Pinellas: 513

Sarasota: 252

Manatee: 276

Sumter: 114

Polk: 286

Citrus: 74 (1 fewer than yesterday; unclear why)

Hernando: 76

Pasco: 186

Highlands: 64

DeSoto: 22

Hardee: 3

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Wednesday, 3,193 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 215,158 people have been tested in the state as of Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

The rate of new cases in Florida appears to be slowing. After reporting around 1,000 new cases per day for the last two weeks, the state only noted 609 new cases on Tuesday. That represents the lowest single-day total since March 26.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

