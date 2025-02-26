Florida couple living in Key West storage unit arrested on drug charges: Police

The Brief A Florida couple is facing drug charges after police say there were suspected narcotics near them inside a storage unit. Officers say the pair appeared to be living in the Key West storage unit. Police were initially called to the storage unit to investigate a reported trespasser/burglary in progress.



A Florida man and woman have been arrested after police say they had drugs inside a storage unit they were apparently living in.

What we know:

Key West police were called to a storage unit on Monday to investigate a reported trespasser/burglary in progress.

Officers arriving on scene said they found Joshua Bashore, 37, and Oriana Molina Jimenez, 26, inside of a storage unit that they were apparently living in.

Police said there were suspected narcotics near Bashore and Molina Jimenez.

Police said they found drugs near the couple in the storage unit. Image is courtesy of the Key West Police Department.

Bashore was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying evidence and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Molina Jimenez was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Images of Joshua Bashore and Oriana Molina Jimenez courtesy of the Key West Police Department.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long the pair was staying inside the storage unit.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Key West Police Department.

