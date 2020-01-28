Florida daycare worker fired after writing on toddler's stomach with marker

A mother in southwest Florida says a worker at her son's daycare wrote a note home about bringing more diapers -- but wrote the message on her toddler's stomach and chest.

Heather Chisum posted photos to Facebook of the message written in marker on her child's skin, which read, "Mom, I'm out of diapers. Pls read my report."

Chisum told WINK-TV she has scrubbed her son Milo's torso several times in an effort to get the marker out, to no avail.

She said each day, the Children's Education Center of the Islands puts a daily report paper in the little boy's lunch box that details what happened that day.

"It says what mood he was in for the day, what times they changed his diapers, and if he needs diapers or wipes," she wrote.

Chisum said the daycare wrote the message on her son after she apparently missed the report.

Advertisement

"I'm a single mom with a full-time job and two very young children. Sue me for not reading the report every single day," she said.

But rather than taking a marker to her child's skin, she says the daycare should've handled the situation differently.

"I see several teachers at drop off and several at pick up," Chisum wrote. "If I failed to see that he needs diapers, a simple, 'Hey Heather, your son needs diapers, maybe you missed the report,' would have done the trick," she said.

She said this isn't the first time the daycare has written on her son, pointing out it first happened several months ago.

Thousands of people responded to her social media post, saying she had every right to be upset that someone wrote on her son's body.

The owner of the daycare confirmed to WINK the teacher responsible was fired, calling the action a "breach of professional ethics." They said they are reviewing protocols to make sure the situation doesn't happen again.

"It wasn't right what happened, and it's nice to know I'm not the only one who thought that," Chisum said.