Florida Democratic lawmakers visit 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Florida Democratic lawmakers made their much-anticipated visit to "Alligator Alcatraz" on Saturday afternoon.

The visit came just a few days after a lawsuit was filed demanding that they be let into the facility after being denied access.

At first, the state said lawmakers would not be allowed in on a surprise basis over safety concerns.

The state then said that they were being banned from oversight because it's not technically a state correctional facility.

The lawsuit points at the governor and the Department of Emergency Management, saying that they both overstepped their authority.

On Saturday, lawmakers talked about the poor conditions inside the facility.

"What we saw in our inspection today was a political stunt. Dangerous and wasteful, evidence of flooding, floors that are only about eight inches above the ground, temperatures that are hot. And you see the isolation here," said Congressman Darren Soto.

Congressman Maxwell Frost voiced his concerns over the water in the facilities.

"What we saw in there is very simple. We saw humans being held in cages," Frost said. "32 people per cage, three toilets in each cage for these 32 people, and their drinking water comes from the toilet. People are on the toilet, you can't drink water," Frost said.

Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz questioned who is in charge of the facility.

"Let's be clear, throughout this entire tour, it was repeated over and over that the state is working hand in glove with ICE. This facility was inspected by ICE, they review their detention standards, they are using cages," Wasserman-Schultz said. "These detainees are living in cages. The pictures that you've seen don't do it justice."

What's next:

Detainees at "Alligator Alcatraz" must be deported within 14 days of arriving at the facility and so far, after 10 days, none have been deported.

