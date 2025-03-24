Expand / Collapse search

Florida deputies searching for missing mother, 2-year-old daughter

By
Published  March 24, 2025 5:55am EDT
Highlands County
The Brief

    • Ashley Carr, 33, and her 2-year-old daughter, Dawn, have been reported missing in Highlands County.
    • They were seen leaving their Sebring home on March 15, and were last seen late Saturday at Wendy's in Lake Placid, deputies say.
    • No further details surrounding the circumstances of their disappearance have been released.

SEBRING, Fla. - The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing mother and her 2-year-old daughter.

What we know:

HCSO says Ashley Carr, 33, was seen leaving her home in Sebring with her daughter, Dawn, on March 15.

They were last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Wendy's in Lake Placid, according to deputies.

Pictured: Ashley Carr and her daughter, Dawn. Courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

No further details surrounding the circumstances of their disappearance have been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200.

