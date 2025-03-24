Florida deputies searching for missing mother, 2-year-old daughter

The Brief Ashley Carr, 33, and her 2-year-old daughter, Dawn, have been reported missing in Highlands County. They were seen leaving their Sebring home on March 15, and were last seen late Saturday at Wendy's in Lake Placid, deputies say. No further details surrounding the circumstances of their disappearance have been released.



The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing mother and her 2-year-old daughter.

What we know:

HCSO says Ashley Carr, 33, was seen leaving her home in Sebring with her daughter, Dawn, on March 15.

They were last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Wendy's in Lake Placid, according to deputies.

Pictured: Ashley Carr and her daughter, Dawn. Courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

No further details surrounding the circumstances of their disappearance have been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

