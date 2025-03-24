Florida deputies searching for missing mother, 2-year-old daughter
SEBRING, Fla. - The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing mother and her 2-year-old daughter.
What we know:
HCSO says Ashley Carr, 33, was seen leaving her home in Sebring with her daughter, Dawn, on March 15.
They were last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Wendy's in Lake Placid, according to deputies.
Pictured: Ashley Carr and her daughter, Dawn. Courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
What we don't know:
No further details surrounding the circumstances of their disappearance have been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
