North Florida deputy shot during traffic stop in critical condition; authorities search for suspect

In the middle of a traffic stop in north Florida, a deputy was shot and is in life-threatening condition.

The shooting occurred in Callahan – located in Nassau County – about 20 miles away from Jacksonville. Now, authorities are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell.

He is 5 feet and 10 inches tall. Authorities say he should be considered "dangerous."

According to First Coast News, the Nassau County deputy is a male, and the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. near U.S. 301 in the Callahan area.

FOX 30 reports that Florida Highway Patrol, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Atlantic Beach police are involved in the search for McDowell.

Police have not said the purpose for the initial traffic stop. The deputy has not been identified.

Editor's note: The previous version of this story had a suspect image and age that was provided in error by law enforcement.

