Florida deputy was logged into sheriff's office Wi-Fi while watching child porn videos: PCSO

A Pinellas County deputy resigned after being arrested for watching and sharing child porn videos while working at the jail, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit (CAC) arrested 33-year-old Trevor Scott Willis, a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Detention Deputy, after receiving information that child porn was being accessed and shared online.

Detectives say the videos were of children between the ages of five and fifteen years old. According to PCSO, videos showing a child engaging in sexual activities with a dog were also found during the investigation.

Investigators say that Willis used his personal cellphone while on duty at the jail and was logged into the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office agency Wi-Fi while watching the videos. When detectives interviewed Willis, they say he admitted to obtaining and sending the videos.

According to officials, Willis was hired by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in 2016.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and resigned from the sheriff's office on Monday morning, according to law enforcement.

Willis is facing the following charges:

Ten counts of possession of child pornography

Ten counts of transmission of child pornography

Two counts of sexual activity involving animals

The investigation is ongoing.

