Florida DOGE arrives in St. Pete. Here's what auditors are targeting

The Brief State auditors are in St. Petersburg Wednesday and Thursday, reviewing city finances as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative. The audit targets areas like sustainability projects, DEI programs, transportation, and homeless outreach. Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia plans to give an update on the DOGE audit in St. Pete on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m.



State-appointed auditors will go inside St. Petersburg City Hall on Wednesday for the first of a two-day review of city spending, part of the Florida Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) ongoing audits of local governments.

The backstory:

In a letter sent earlier this month, DOGE told the city it wants documentation and explanations in several areas. The records under scrutiny range from contracts, employee compensation, and grant management to utilities, transportation, and homeless services.

The request also includes more in-depth questions on "Green New Deal" and sustainability projects, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

PREVIOUS: Gov. DeSantis, Ingoglia announce DOGE audits of local government spending to begin July 31

Auditors have asked to meet with four city employees whose jobs focus on equity, diversity, sustainability, and resilience.

The letter says St. Petersburg taxpayers have seen their annual property tax burden climb by more than 75% in the past six years and calls the city’s spending "excessive."

RELATED: St. Pete's MLK parade keeps city funding despite concerns over Florida DOGE audit

The other side:

State Rep. Michele Rayner (D-St. Petersburg) criticized the review as "political retaliation" rather than fiscal oversight. Gov. Ron DeSantis defended DOGE’s work, saying, "Clearly a lot of taxpayers are seeing that they are paying more in property taxes than they ever have before, and where is that money going?"

In a statement on Aug. 4, Mayor Ken Welch said, "We will address any questions that may arise from the state’s process and move forward with clarity and accountability in the best interest of the residents of St. Petersburg."

DOGE has conducted similar audits in other Florida cities and counties in recent weeks. The St. Pete review continues through Thursday.

What's next:

Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia plans to give an update on the DOGE audit in St. Pete on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Matthew McClellan.