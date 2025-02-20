Florida driver opens fire on I-4, grazing woman in Orkin truck: PCSO

The Brief Polk deputies are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a gun on I-4. Investigators said a bullet went through the window of a woman's truck and grazed her head. Investigators say it appears that the round was fired from someone heading eastbound on Interstate 4 around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.



Polk County deputies are searching for a suspected shooter accused of firing a gun on I-4, striking a truck and grazing its passenger on Wednesday afternoon.

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called 911 shortly after 3:45 p.m. and reported that a projectile came through the driver’s side window of her truck and grazed her while she was heading west on Interstate 4 in the area between the on and off ramp of State Road 559, between Polk City and Auburndale.

The woman, who was driving a white 2002 Toyota Tacoma truck with the Orkin logo on it, was taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released.

Investigators say it appears that the round was fired from someone heading eastbound on Interstate 4 at the same time.

Investigators say it appears that the round was fired by someone heading eastbound on Interstate 4 around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the area between the on and off ramp of State Road 559, between Polk City and Auburndale.

They added that there is no evidence to suggest that the gun was fired by someone on the ground alongside the highway.

What you can do:

Anyone who was traveling on I-4, either east or west, at that time, and saw something suspicious is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

Anyone with information on this crime and who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

Call 1-888-400 TIPS (8477)

Dial **TIPS from your cell phone

Visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip,"

Download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

