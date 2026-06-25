Florida to execute man who killed his wife in 1992 on Thursday

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The Brief Dusty Ray Spencer is scheduled to face execution on Thursday at Florida State Prison for the 1992 stabbing death of his wife. Spencer’s attorneys filed appeals citing advanced age and liver disease, while a final appeal remains pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. This marks the state's ninth execution this year, following a record-setting number of executions overseen by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2025.



A 74-year-old man convicted of fatally stabbing his wife decades ago is scheduled to be executed Thursday evening at Florida State Prison.

Florida execution schedule

What we know:

Dusty Ray Spencer, 74, is scheduled to receive a three-drug lethal injection starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. He was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery for the 1992 death of his wife, Karen Spencer.

Court records show Spencer was arrested in December 1991 after choking and threatening to kill his wife. On Jan. 18, 1992, he beat his wife’s teenage son with a clothes iron when the boy tried to stop an attack. About a week later, the teen found Spencer hitting his mother with a brick outside their home. The boy ran away to get help after his rifle misfired and Spencer threatened him with a knife. When police arrived, they found Karen Spencer dead with multiple chest stab wounds.

Spencer legal history

The backstory:

Spencer was initially sentenced to death in 1992, but the Florida Supreme Court ordered a new sentencing in 1994 after finding the trial court mishandled evaluating aggravating and mitigating circumstances. He was resentenced to death the next year, and subsequent appeals have been denied.

The state Supreme Court rejected Spencer's appeals last week. His defense attorneys argued that his advanced age and health issues, including liver disease, present a heightened risk of pain and suffering that would constitute cruel and unusual punishment.

Supreme Court review

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet announced whether the U.S. Supreme Court will grant a stay of execution, as a final appeal remains pending before the high court.

Florida death penalty statistics

By the numbers:

If carried out, this will be the ninth execution in Florida this year, following a record 19 executions in 2025. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis oversaw more executions in 2025 than any other Florida governor since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.

A total of 47 people were executed across the U.S. in 2025. Florida led the nation, while Alabama, South Carolina and Texas tied for second with five executions each.

Future Florida executions

What's next:

Another execution is scheduled in Florida for July 14. Dennis Sochor, 74, was convicted of killing a woman hours into 1982 after meeting her at a New Year’s Eve party.