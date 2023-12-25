Florida family, gifts salvaged by 'human chain' after car ends up in ditch off I-95: 'Christmas is saved'

article

A crash on Interstate-95 threatened to derail the Christmas joy for one family traveling with gifts – but bystanders and first responders were able to restore the holiday spirit.

A woman and three young children – the oldest of which was about 5 years old – were injured in a car crash in Volusia County after their car veered off the highway, struck a pole, rolled and ended up in a water-filled ditch, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-95.

Bystanders helped get the family out of the car before first responders arrived – but left inside the vehicle were all of the kids' Christmas gifts.

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

"After the victims were transferred to an ambulance, (Volusia Sheriff's Office deputies and Ormond Beach firefighters) went above and beyond by using a ladder to access the submerged vehicle and were able to salvage most of the gifts from the vehicle," deputies said.

First responders were able to form a "human chain" and the gifts were passed to deputies, who moved them to dry land.

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

"Because of these efforts, deputies were able to transport the gifts to the VSO office, where they were sorted, dried, supplemented with a few extra donated gifts, and then brought to the hospital for the children," deputies added.

Thankfully, everyone is OK.

"This family’s Christmas is a little bit brighter despite the crash," deputies said.