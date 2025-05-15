Florida fawn gets 'zoomies' during rainstorm in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. - A Florida resident captured the adorable moment a fawn dashed through a rainstorm in Naples on Saturday.
The backstory:
Candice (@swfl_wanderer) said she recorded the video from her porch as rain hit her area over the weekend.
"The plants still aren’t happy but, this cutie sure was happy with the sprinkles we got today," she wrote on X.
The Source: Information for this story was collected from Storyful.