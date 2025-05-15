Florida fawn gets 'zoomies' during rainstorm in Naples

The Brief A Florida fawn was caught on camera playing in the rain on Saturday. A Naples resident recorded the adorable moment. The video was recorded in Naples during a rainstorm.



A Florida resident captured the adorable moment a fawn dashed through a rainstorm in Naples on Saturday.

The backstory:

Candice (@swfl_wanderer) said she recorded the video from her porch as rain hit her area over the weekend.

READ: Florida dog caught on camera riding jet ski in river

"The plants still aren’t happy but, this cutie sure was happy with the sprinkles we got today," she wrote on X.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: