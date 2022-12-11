Florida firefighters rescue eagle impaled by lightning rod

article

An eagle is recovering after being impaled by a lightning rod on top of a radio tower at a Florida elementary school.

On Thursday, the MacClenny Fire Rescue Department was called to assist wildlife authorities trying to help an eagle that was in distress atop a 120-foot radio tower after being speared by a lightning rod.

Upon arrival, crews, went up in the 100-foot tower they brought to the scene. After going the maximum height of 100 feet, an engineer got out of the bucket of the ladder and hooked into the tower to go the rest of the 20 feet.

Once he reached the top, he was able to free the bird of its impalement. That's when the eagle soared down and was captured by wildlife rescuers.

An eagle was rescued after being impaled by a lightning rod on top of an elementary school. Image is courtesy of the MacClenny Fired Rescue Department.

In a social media post, MFRD wrote, "Great job fellas. We are extremely proud of you and what a call. To be up close to America’s symbol of freedom, what a memory!"

An eagle was rescued after being impaled by a lightning rod on top of an elementary school. Image is courtesy of the MacClenny Fired Rescue Department.

An eagle was rescued after being impaled by a lightning rod on top of an elementary school. Image is courtesy of the MacClenny Fired Rescue Department.