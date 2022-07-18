Florida gas prices drop nearly 60 cents in the last month: AAA

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida dropped 15 cents during the past week and is down 57 cents over the past month.

The AAA auto club said the statewide average price Monday was $4.26 a gallon, 63 cents lower than a record high set in June.

Crude oil prices have dropped in recent weeks because of concerns about a new subvariant of the coronavirus, lockdowns in China and lower domestic demand for gas.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said prices could quickly go back up if demand increases or if a hurricane affects oil-producing parts of the Gulf of Mexico.

"Things are extremely volatile right now," Jenkins said. "We are seeing a bit of a drop in fuel prices, but they could certainly bounce back. We’ve seen that happen a number of times this year. So, right now we are just crossing our fingers and hoping this downward trend continues."

Despite the recent decreases, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is $1.27 higher than a year ago.

The state’s most expensive gas is in the West Palm Beach and Naples markets, while the cheapest gas is in the Fort Walton Beach and Melbourne markets, according to AAA.