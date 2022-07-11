Florida gas prices hit 2-month low

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida has hit a two-month low and was down 14 cents Monday from a week earlier, according to the AAA auto club.

The average price of $4.41 was 47 cents cheaper than a month ago — but is $1.40 more than at the same point in 2021.

Still, it means Floridians are paying about $66 to fill up an average 15-gallon tank – that's roughly $7 less than they were paying last month.

Falling gasoline futures prices and concerns about a potential recession have led to the recent decreases.

"If this downward trend in oil prices continues, gas prices could potentially dip below $4 per gallon by the end of the summer," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.

Florida’s most expensive gas is in the West Palm Beach, Naples and Fort Lauderdale markets. The cheapest gas is in the Panhandle markets of Fort Walton Beach and Panama City.