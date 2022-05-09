Florida gas prices reach highest levels in 5 weeks, AAA says

Gas prices have reached a five-week high in Florida, according to AAA – and experts warn there could be more price hikes on the way.

As of Sunday, the state average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.20. That's 2 cents more than last week, 10 cents more than a month ago, and $1.32 more than this time last year, AAA says.

On average, Florida drivers are paying $63 to fill an average-sized tank of gas – $20 more than this time last year.

"There were some noteworthy gains in both oil and gasoline futures last week, which may result in additional increases at the pump this week," said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins. "Gasoline futures soared to a new record high last week. The increase is attributed to a combination of factors, including steady weekly declines in gasoline supplies and expectations that summer fuel demand will far outpace what we saw last year."

AAA offers the following tips to save money at the pump:

