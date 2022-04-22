Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill to dissolve Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District

article

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday that would eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a special independent district established in the 1960s that has allowed Walt Disney World to govern itself.

The bill, Senate 4C, was introduced in both the Florida House and Senate on Tuesday. The Senate passed the bill on Wednesday, followed by the Florida House on Thursday. Gov. DeSantis signed it Friday.

The bill, which goes into effect on July 1, 2022, rules that Disney's special district and other independent districts will be dissolved by June 1, 2023. However, there is also a process for impacted districts to be reestablished on or after that date, though details on what that process looks like and what it would entail were not immediately clear.

Gov. DeSantis said he did not believe people