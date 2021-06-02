Florida governor signs $101.5 billion budget, which includes bonuses for teachers, first responders

Governor Ron DeSantis officially signed the state budget Wednesday that includes $1,000 bonuses for qualifying public school teachers, principals, and first responders.

In addition, the $101.5 billion budget for the next fiscal year includes $50 million to raise Florida teachers’ annual salaries to a base minimum of $47,000.

"When you started to see the fallout from COVID last spring the forecast for Florida…those predictions were dire," DeSantis said before signing the budget from a New Smyrna Beach restaurant. "Well, I’m happy to report that once I sign this budget, we’ll be signing a budget the responsibly supports our men and women in law enforcement, K-12 teachers…but does so in a way that has the lowest per capita tax burden than any state in the country."

"If you said that a year ago," he said, "no one would believe that was possible."

The massive budget also includes about $96 million to provide home- and community-based services to more people with developmental and intellectual disabilities: and $100 million to clean up an old phosphate plant in Manatee County that drew concerns recently about a potential environmental catastrophe.

Also, the budget includes money for such issues as Everglades restoration, addressing effects of sea-level rise and raising the minimum pay of state workers to $13 an hour.

Last year, DeSantis vetoed a billion from the budget and ordered state agencies not to spend all the money appropriated to them. There were dire predictions of budget deficits, especially since Florida has no income tax and heavily relies on tourism to pay the bills.

The Legislature expanded the sales tax holiday on school and hurricane preparation supplies from seven to 10 days.

Lawmakers went even further this year and declared there will be a sales tax "Freedom Week" that will eliminate sales tax on things like museum and music season tickets, fishing and camping gear, kayaks, and surfboards.

The budget will go into effect July 1.

The Associated Press and The News Service of Florida contributed to this report

