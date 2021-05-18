Lawsuit planned after Piney Point wastewater dump

article

After 200-million gallons of contaminated water were discharged into Tampa Bay last month, local conservation groups have now filed an intent to sue.

The 72-page document lists the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Manatee County’s port authority, and HRK Holdings -- the owner of Piney Point.

The groups says the dangerous situation at Piney Point could have been prevented. They point to what they call bad decision making by Florida regulators in the document.

They also express concern Piney Point’s retaining walls could still collapse.

