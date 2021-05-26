Expand / Collapse search

Gov. DeSantis to visit Sarasota school

By FOX 13 news staff
Sarasota
Bonuses could be on the way for educators

SARASOTA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to visit a school in Sarasota on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, he will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. at Sarasota School of the Arts & Sciences, located at 717 Central Avenue.  

No information was provided on a topic of discussion. However, on Wednesday morning, DeSantis stopped by a school in Baker County, located near Jacksonville, to discuss giving teachers and principals $1,000 in bonuses, which he pitched to the state legislature back in March.

At the time, he was in Palm Harbor when he suggested using $216 million in federal pandemic relief money earmarked for education.  

On Wednesday, DeSantis said he hopes the state budget will be signed – with bonuses included – in the "next couple of weeks."