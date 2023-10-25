Motorcyclist dead after striking deer on I-75, getting hit by Florida Highway Patrol vehicle: FHP

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tuesday after he struck a deer on I-75 in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a 50-year-old Sarasota man was driving on I-75 on his motorcycle sometime after 9 p.m. when he collided with a deer.

The motorcyclist became separated from the motorcycle and ended up on the left-paved shoulder. The motorcycle came to rest in the southbound travel lanes of I-75, and the deer came to rest on the right shoulder, FHP reported.

A second vehicle, approaching the scene and driving south, collided with the motorcycle. Then, a marked Florida Highway Patrol vehicle approaching in the same direction, entered the left paved shoulder and collided with the motorcyclist.

According to FHP, the man was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.