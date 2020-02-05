Florida Highway Patrol trooper shot, killed at highway rest stop

article

Trooper Joseph Bullock died Wednesday morning following a shooting at a rest stop on I-95 in Martin County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The agency said the suspect died by suicide.No further information about the suspect's death was released, including the suspect's gender.

The shooting closed I-95 in both directions in Palm City, which is about 45 minutes north of West Palm Beach, Wednesday morning and afternoon.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes and Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gene Spaulding released a statement Wednesday afternoon that said, “Today, the entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family is heartbroken as we mourn the tragic loss of Trooper Joseph Bullock, a nearly 19-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol who chose to make selflessly serving and protecting others his life’s work. Please keep his family and his team members in your prayers.”

Bullock served nearly 19 years with the Florida Highway Patrol and was assigned to Troop L in Fort Pierce for his entire career, according to the FHP.

This is a developing story.

