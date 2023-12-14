3 Florida highways make list of most hated highways in the country

article

Swedish car manufacturer Volvo has released a top 100 list of the most loathed roads in the United States, and three Florida highways made the list.

The rankings were sourced from a survey of 3,000 drivers.

Out of the three most hated highways in the Sunshine State, number one was I-95, clocking in at No. 12 on the list. The survey cited heavy congestion, especially in the Miami area.

Next on the list for Florida, at No. 34 was US-1 running through the Florida Keys. The survey again pointed to heavy congestion, especially during peak tourism season.

And rounding out the three irksome Florida roads was I-4. The interstate, running through Orlando to Tampa, has previously ranked with US-1 as some of the most dangerous highways in the country, and the rankings pointed to that reason as well.

The ‘most loathed' road in the United States turned out to be California's US-101. To view the full rankings, click here. https://www.gunthervolvocarsdaytona.com/americas-most-loathed-highways.htm