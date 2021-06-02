Florida Holocaust Museum plans major security upgrades after anti-Semitic vandalism

The Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg is planning nearly half a million dollars in security upgrades as local police and the FBI continue to investigate who spray-painted a swastika and anti-Semitic message on the building.

Director Elizabeth Gelman tells FOX 13 the upgrades were planned before the attack but comes during a national rise in anti-Jewish violence.

"When the museum was built the type of security issues we are dealing with now - were not even thought of," she told FOX 13.

St. Pete detectives got the FBI involved and say they are still trying to figure out who spray-painted a swastika and an anti-Semitic message on the side of the building last week. Police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez says investigators have no new leads in the case.

PREVIOUS: ‘I cried’: Holocaust survivors devastated by anti-Semitic graffiti painted on Florida Holocaust Museum

The museum is planning a half-million-dollar upgrade to change the look of the building but to also add a new building that will act as a security lobby.

"First of all, everyone will go through security before they get into the lobby, and even the lobby is separate from the museum itself," Gelman said.

Marking one week since the attack Thursday evening at 6 o’clock the museum and St. Pete community will hold a solidarity gathering outside. People from a variety of faiths will gather to show their support.

Advertisement

READ: Largo Holocaust survivor lauds Facebook decision to ban Holocaust denial