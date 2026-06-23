Florida inmates plotting jail escape planned to have saw blade flown through open window: SJCSO

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The Brief Two Florida inmates allegedly plotted a jailbreak using toilet paper, soap and toothpaste to hide their progress in a St. Johns County cell. Authorities discovered the plan after a dispute over severe charges caused one inmate to report the other for holding a homemade weapon. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said it uncovered a plan to fly in a sawblade and cellphone using a drone through a broken window.



Two Florida inmates are accused of planning a Shawshank Redemption-style escape from jail.

Florida jailbreak plot

What we know:

Joseph Silcott, 20, and Joseph Izzi, 38, were cellmates at the St. John’s County Jail.

According to the St. John’s County Sheriff’s office, Izzi reported that Silcott had a weapon and threatened him.

The inmates, according to authorities, were separated and questioned about the incident and their cell was searched.

Investigators said they found several metal objects, including two that had a sharpened edge and could be used as weapons.

They also said they found a damaged sink and toilet, which are normally attached to the wall and a broken cell window with a clear opening to the outdoors.

While investigating, officials said they discovered that Izzi and Silcott were planning to escape and were working on their execution plan inside their cell.

A metal sink and toilet apparatus detached from the wall, which inmates reportedly sealed with a paste made of toothpaste, soap and toilet paper to cover up their escape route. Image is courtesy of the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, the pair broke the glass window out from the sill and flushed the evidence piece by piece. The outer plastic window, which is used to obstruct exterior visibility, was still intact but broken on one end.

Their strategy, according to investigators, was to obtain more contraband using the open window via drone.

Authorities said Silcott requested a saw blade, a finger phone and narcotics to be flown through the window during a recorded phone call.

The inmates planned to use the saw blade to finish creating an exit, according to SJCSO.

A damaged outer window pane inside the cell where an inmate allegedly requested a sawblade and cellphone be delivered by a drone. Image is courtesy of the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office.

After finding the evidence and learning about the escape plan, detectives reviewed camera footage, phone calls, and interviewed witnesses in that cell block.

Sworn statements were collected and photos were taken of all evidence and damage within the cell.

According to SJCSO, the following facts were found during the investigation:

Six (6) metal objects were located in the cell. The metal objects were broken off the windowsill that held the window in place as well as removed from a mop bucket.

The sink/toilet apparatus was damaged and removed from the wall and the inmates used toilet paper, soap and toothpaste to create a caulking substance to conceal their plan of escape.

Camera footage showed both inmates actively involved in damaging the toilet and breaking the window. It also captured them sweeping up and flushing the glass.

Both inmates were seen in possession of weapons and escape tools on different dates and times.

Witnesses gave sworn statements stating both inmates had an escape plan and weapons in their cell.

Izzi ultimately gave a full post-Miranda confession regarding both Silcott’s and his actions, plans and specific details about the contraband drop via drone.

SJSO Inmate Communications located evidence on Silcott’s recorded phone call requesting contraband be delivered via drone to further their progress on the escape plan.

A homemade edged weapon found on the cell floor during a search by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. Image is courtesy of the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office.

According to SJCSO, additional evidence and statements revealed that Silcott and Izzi’s partnership soured after Silcott gained knowledge of Izzi’s human trafficking and child sex crimes charges.

Silcott, according to investigators, threatened Izzi with a homemade edged weapon and told him to remain in his bunk and stole several of his canteen items.

Detectives said this incident prompted Izzi to come forward regarding the weapons in fear of Silcott, which led to a cell search, ultimately exposing the premeditated escape plan.

Silcott, who was initially charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting, is now facing additional charges of aggravated assault in county jail or detention facility, false imprisonment, attempted escape, conspiracy to commit escape, criminal mischief ($1,000 or more), possession of contraband for escape in county detention facility (five counts) and attempt to introduce contraband into a county detention facility (three counts).

Izzi, who was initially arrested for multiple felonies including human trafficking and child sex crimes is now facing additional charges of attempted escape, conspiracy to commit escape, possession of contraband for escape in county detention facility (two counts), criminal mischief ($1,000 or more), tampering with physical evidence and false information to law enforcement.

Joseph Silcott, left, and Joseph Izzi are accused of planning an escape from the St. Johns County Jail. Image is courtesy of the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office.

‘Everyone will be held accountable’

What they're saying:

Sheriff Rob Hardwick released a statement following the discovery.

"An escape attempt is something our agency takes very seriously," Hardwick said. "We will not tolerate inmates attempting to plan an escape or those helping them. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are forthcoming. Everyone will be held accountable for their actions in St. Johns County."

Missing investigation details

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released the identity of the person on the other end of the recorded phone call who was supposed to fly the drone. It is also unclear if any outside accomplices have been arrested or if any drones actually made flights near the facility before the cell search.