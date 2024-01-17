Florida inventors: Products seen at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

The Consumer Electronics Show just wrapped up in Las Vegas and there were some products featured that were invented by Floridians.

Carmine Denisco, the founder of Earmark Sourcing and the president of the United Inventors Association stopped by FOX 13 to show off some of the products.

He brought with him a phone stand and speakerphone by Lenrue. It allows users to free their hands while watching videos or on a call.

Carmine also brought the power block by Saunorch, it's a 5 in 1 international power adapter that works in more than 150 countries.

And a Florida doctor created the Veatu, which helps provide relief from cold sores.

All of the products are sold on Amazon.