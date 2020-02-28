Florida investigators empty-handed after renewed search for Tiffany Sessions' remains; mom still 'hopeful'

Despite renewed and continuing interest in the 31-year old cold case surrounding the death of 20-year-old University of Florida student Tiffany Sessions, the woman’s mother told FOX 13 that an extensive search of a new location in late February provided no new insight regarding what exactly happened to Tiffany.

Hilary Sessions returned to her home in Valrico from Gainesville Thursday night. She was there as investigators spent much of the week searching for clues at a new site, but no evidence has turned up that would show where Tiffany's remains could be.

Hilary told FOX 13 she is trying to keep her emotions under control, but "nothing at the moment" was discovered.

"I’m always hopeful," she said. "You never know when that one big break is going to come. You never know how it’s going to come."

Tiffany was a student at UF when she disappeared while out for a walk on February 9, 1989. Investigators believe she was abducted and murdered by convicted serial killer Paul Rowles. He died in a state prison in 2013; Tiffany’s body was never found.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office was following a new tip from a witness that placed Tiffany and her killer in the area during the time she vanished.

Hilary told FOX 13 investigators received a tip from a woman, who was a teenager at the time, describing the night Tiffany vanished. The tipster said she drove off a road and spotted what she believed was "the bad guy" and Tiffany. It was dark outside at the time.

Hilary said the driver recalled Tiffany flagging her down, but the witness "was scared."

"She was only 16 or 17 years old," Hilary said. "She drove off. It wasn't until the 25-year [mark of] the investigation that she came forward and said, 'I think I saw this.'"

The exact location wasn't disclosed, but the Gainesville Sun reports the site of the most recent search for Tiffany's remains were in northeastern Alachua County.

"She described the area and it tied in with something else," Hilary explained. "So, we had to do it."

After months of preparation, crews cleared 40 acres of dense woods to allow search teams, including cadaver dogs, to canvass the area. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and several other agencies assisted in the operation.

Their efforts, however, ultimately came up short.

Hilary said she wants her daughter’s case to remain open.

“At least we would like to have some of her remains so that we can do a DNA test to confirm that it is Tiffany,” her mother said. “If you close the case and you haven’t found the remains, then if they do find other remains in the Gainesville area or any other area, if the case is closed, then she won’t be considered one of the possibilities for identification. That’s why I’ve asked the sheriff not to close the case.” Despite the disappointing outcome of the search in Gainesville, Hilary Sessions said she will not rest until she has answers in the case and can have the closure of laying her daughter’s remains to rest.

Investigators will follow any and all new leads that may come out of the case. Anyone with information is asked to send their tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children or a local law enforcement agency.

"You never know, tomorrow or today, we might even get somebody coming forward. Keep your prayers coming," Hilary said. "It's been 31 years since Tiffany disappeared. Over the course of this time -- which had highs and lows -- we've had good information that we thought was good. We checked it out and it turned out it wasn't."

"You just have to take every day," Hilary added, "one day at a time."