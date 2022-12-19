Florida investigators makes plea to public for answers in 2017 disappearance of Polk County man

article

It's been almost five years since Brian Edward Klecha was last seen at an Auburndale bank, and law enforcement officials still don't know what happened to him.

Klecha was last seen making a bank transaction on Dec. 27, 2017, at the MidFlorida Credit Union. In Feb. 2018, his Jeep was found abandoned on State Road 618 in Tampa at the Morgan Street exit. Investigators believe the vehicle was involved in a car accident just a few days before, but someone else was behind the wheel.

When detectives tried to find Klecha, his family realized he was missing. The last place he lived was at a home in Lakeland, but one of his roommates said Klecha was in the process of moving in before he disappeared.

He has ties to Orange, Polk, and Hillsborough counties and was a Disney employee. Detectives believe he may have been a victim of domestic or drug abuse. They don’t think he left or went missing on his own.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement made another plea to the public to figure out what happened to Klecha.

Anyone with information is asked to call Special Agent Mark Seckley at (813) 557-5287 or (813) 878-7334.

