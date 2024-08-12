Florida is second-best state to live in in 2024, according to study

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Sunshine State is the second-best state to call home, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

The study found that Florida is a good place to grow wealth because it has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country at 2.9%. The state also has the sixth-highest median household income growth.

Florida offers a variety of leisure activities for residents. According to WalletHub, the state also has the 13th-lowest violent crime rate and the 15th-lowest property crime rate.

The study compared all 50 states based on 51 key indicators of livability.

According to WalletHub, the top five states to live in are:

Massachusetts Florida New Jersey Utah New Hampshire

