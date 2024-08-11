Clearwater company teaching beginners how to scuba dive

As a part of the Gulf Coast, there are so many activities to enjoy from a day at the beach, to a day deep sea fishing.

One Clearwater company is challenging locals to take a look at what's underneath the surface for a glimpse at a whole new world that is the Gulf.

T.J. Shea operates 2 Shea Charters, and they help explorers do everything from learning how to scuba dive to exploring reefs and wrecks on the bottom of the ocean.

"I love our diving out here," he shared. "I think our diving in the Gulf of Mexico is absolutely fantastic."

Shea was raised here and knows the water very well.

"It's a unique body of water out here," he said. "We have so much life, fish and coral."

READ: Explore Tampa Bay waterways at night during unique kayaking experience

Shea's charters offer classes for beginners so they can get open water certified, but they also offer experienced dives where they will take divers down to wrecks on the ocean floor to see all of the variety of ocean life there.

"You see a little bit of everything. We have a lot of big life out here," he shared. "What I like about the Gulf is you have a lot of big life... you've got Goliath grouper, barracuda, sharks and turtles; and you can combine that on a lot of spots with a lot of smaller life as well...little bait fish, groupers and snappers. We have a lot of different tropicals."

They have more than 70 different spots for their clients to enjoy the underwater wonders that the Gulf offers.

"If you live in Florida," he challenged. "How could you not want to come out here and do this, this is our backyard?"

To learn more about 2 Shea diving, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter