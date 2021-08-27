Florida judge to make ruling in lawsuit against Governor DeSantis' mask-mandate ban in schools

The mask showdown between parents and Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to wrap up in court. After a week of testimony, the judge said he will make his ruling Friday.

Attorneys on both sides gave testimony all week. On Thursday, they gave their closing arguments as to whether the governor’s ban on mask mandates in schools is unconstitutional.

When Governor DeSantis handed down his executive order stating that Florida school districts could not implement mask mandates for students, some Florida parents fought back by responding with a lawsuit that claimed his order was unconstitutional due to the section of the state constitution that calls for "uniform, efficient, safe, secure and high-quality system" of public schools.

During the trial, attorneys representing the state have maintained that there are many different opinions when it comes to whether masks actually help to stop the spread of COVID-19, arguing that it should be left up to the parents to decide if their student should have to be masked.

However, the judge heard from some Florida parents throughout the week who said that this decision is putting their students’ lives in jeopardy. The attorneys representing the parents said that the governor waiting until the end of July to push through his executive order speaks to how disingenuous it was.

"He waited until he could insert a rule and restrict the authority of school boards on the eve of their opening, said Craig Whiswenhunt, the plaintiff attorney. "When they wouldn’t have time to redress their concerns or bring their issues to the court. And as efficient and expedited as this case has been, it has taken us into the school year already. And it could have been litigated and resolved months ago -- without the risk and detriment to students."

The defense maintained that the governor had every constitutional authority to put his executive order in place, while stating that the parents suing DeSantis should agree with the order because it protects both public health and parents’ choice.

Judge John Cooper, the Leon County judge presiding over the case, said he was still wrestling with the "sophisticated legal issues" the case presents. However, he promised to have a decision by Friday morning.

Both sides have said that if the ruling is not in their favor, they plan to appeal.

