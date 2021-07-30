DeSantis to sign executive order making masks optional in schools to 'protect rights of parents'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will sign an executive order to make face masks optional in public schools across the state for the upcoming school year.

The governor made the announcement at a press conference in Cape Coral on Friday, saying it was about "protecting the rights of parents" to make decisions about masks for their children.

The order will direct the Florida Department of Education to issue emergency rules that will allow parents to decide whether or not they want their children to wear face coverings in class.

"We think that's the most fair way to do it," DeSantis said, saying it wouldn't be fair to mandate masks for all, just as it wouldn't be fair to ban masks entirely.

The governor said he and his wife, Florida first lady Casey DeSantis, would not have their children wear masks in school.

"I want to see my kids smiling, I want them having fun," he said, adding that masks need to be worn the right way to be effective. "My kids ain't gonna wear that thing properly."

