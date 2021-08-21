Child hospitalizations hit pandemic record

The positivity rate for new COVID-19 cases in children 12 and under is 23%, according to recent data from the Florida Department of Health.

Medical experts say the delta variant is the reason for children having more severe infections.

"If we have an increased number of cases that means we’re going to have, that means we’re going to have an increased number of kids that do get serious symptoms as well, and that’s why and that’s why the pediatric hospitals are filling up with COVID patients," said Dr. Michael Teng, an immunologist and professor of health at the University of South Florida.

The state of Florida stopped reporting child hospitalizations on June 24, 2021, according to a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics. But, nationwide, 1,900 children were being hospitalized for COVID-19, according to a report last week from the US Department of Health and Human Services. That is a new pandemic record for kids.

"We’re supposed to protect our children and to see all these children and up in the hospital because they can’t get vaccinated and then the people around them have not done a good job protecting them," said Dr. Teng.

As kids are going back to school, Dr. Teng says people should continue wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands frequently, regardless of being vaccinated or not.

