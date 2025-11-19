Florida lawmakers push to bring cursive back to classrooms

The Brief A pair of identical bills would require Florida schools to teach cursive in grades 2-5, with an evaluation in 5th grade. Supporters say cursive helps students understand historical documents and strengthens learning skills. A local teachers union opposes the proposal, arguing it adds work for educators without addressing bigger problems in Florida classrooms.



Two Florida lawmakers, Fl State Rep. Toby Overdorf (R) and Fl State Sen. Erin Grall (R), have introduced bills that would once again require cursive instruction in the state’s public schools. Cursive was removed from Florida’s required curriculum in 2010.

What we know:

The new legislation would mandate teaching cursive from 2nd through 5th grade and include a state evaluation at the end of 5th grade.

Rep. Overdorf says the change is needed because many students can no longer comprehend cursive, including the nation’s founding documents. He also argues cursive supports brain development, coordination, and can even help identify learning differences such as dyslexia.

The other side:

Not everyone is on board. Lee Bryant, president of the Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association, says the proposal adds yet another requirement to already overburdened teachers.

Bryant reviewed the bill’s documents Wednesday and noted the irony: none of the paperwork was written in cursive.

He argues cursive is unnecessary in modern classrooms where large documents are typically signed electronically, and says lawmakers should instead focus on higher-priority issues, including teacher pay. "We’re 50th in pay for the second year in a row," Bryant said. "This state can afford to do better by its educators."

What's next:

The bill is now in the House Education and Employment Committee.

If approved during the legislative session that begins January 13th, cursive instruction could return to Florida classrooms as early as next school year.