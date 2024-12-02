Florida lawn worker accused in violent home invasion wanted victim’s medical marijuana: MCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A former lawn maintenance worker with his sights set on stealing medicinal marijuana from an elderly South Florida homeowner has been charged with a violent home invasion, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the victim was woken up by a sound coming from his living room in early November and came face to face with 24-year-old Roodphild Briteus.

The victim’s security cameras captured Briteus attacking the victim and throwing him to the ground.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The victim's surveillance cameras captured the attack. Image is courtesy of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

According to MCSO, Briteus was the victim's former lawn care worker, and he knew the victim had medically prescribed marijuana. They say he broke into the occupied home to steal it.

Roodphild Briteus was charged with a violent home invasion in Martin County. Image is courtesy of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Briteus has been charged with burglary with a battery, battery on a person aged 65 years or older, and grand theft of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $300,000.00.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: