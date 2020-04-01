Coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is an essential business or activity in Florida?

Gov. Ron DeSantis is issuing a statewide stay-at-home order for Florida, which will be in effect for 30 days to try and slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Floridians are ordered to remain at home except for essential activities, and only essential businesses or services should remain open. As part of that order, the governor’s office issued this guidance about what “essential” means.

Essential activities

1. Attending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues and houses of worship

2. Participating in recreational activities (consistent with social distancing guidelines) such as walking, biking, hiking, fishing, hunting, running, or swimming

3. Taking care of pets

4. Caring for or otherwise assisting a loved one or friend

“A social gathering in a public space is not an essential activity,” the governor’s order noted. “Local jurisdictions shall ensure that groups of people greater than ten are not permitted to congregate in any public space.”

Essential businesses (per Executive Order 20-89):

Healthcare providers, including, but not limited to, hospitals, doctors' and dentists' offices, urgent care centers, clinics, rehabilitation facilities, physical therapists, mental health professionals, psychiatrists, therapists, and pharmacies

Grocery stores, farmers' markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks, convenience stores, and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet supply, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products). This authorization includes stores that sell groceries and also sell other non-grocery products, and products necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operations of residences

Food cultivation, including farming, livestock, and fishing

Businesses that provide food, shelter, social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals

Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services

Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities

Banks and related financial institutions

Hardware stores

Contractors and other tradesmen, appliance repair personnel, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and other structures

Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes

Private colleges, trade schools, and technical colleges, but only as needed to facilitate online or distance learning

Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers

Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but subject to the limitations and requirements of Emergency Order 3-20. Schools and other entities that typically provide free food services to students or members of the public may continue to do so on the condition that the food is provided to students or members of the public on a pick-up and takeaway basis only. Schools and other entities that provide food services under this exemption shall not permit the food to be eaten at the site where it is provided, or at any other gathering site

Businesses that supply office products needed for people to work from home

Businesses that supply other essential businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate, and which do not interact with the general public

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods, or services directly to residences

Airlines, taxis, and other private transportation providers providing transportation services via automobile, truck, bus, or train

Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children

Assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and adult day care centers, and senior residential facilities

Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities

Landscape and pool care businesses, including residential landscape and pool care services

Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees exempted in this order to work as permitted. To the extent possible, childcare facilities should operate under the following mandatory conditions

1. Childcare must be carried out in stable groups of 10 or fewer (inclusive of childcare providers for the group).

2. Children and child care providers shall not change from one group to another.

3. If more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group shall be in a separate room. Groups shall not mix or interact with each other.

Businesses operating at any airport, seaport, or other government facility, including parks and government offices

Pet supply stores

Logistics providers, including warehouses, trucking, consolidators, fumigators, and handlers

Telecommunications providers, including sales of computer or telecommunications devices and the provision of home telecommunications

Provision of propane or natural gas

Office space and administrative support necessary to perform any of the above-listed activities

Open construction sites, irrespective of the type of building

Architectural, engineering, or land surveying services

Factories, manufacturing facilities, bottling plants, or other industrial uses

Waste management services, including collection and disposal of waste

Any business that is interacting with customers solely through electronic or telephonic means, and delivering products via mailing, shipping, or delivery services

Essential services (per U.S Homeland Security)

HEALTHCARE / PUBLIC HEALTH

Workers who perform critical clinical research, development, and testing needed for COVID-19 response.

Healthcare providers and Caregivers including physicians, dentists, psychologists, mid-level practitioners, nurses and assistants, infection control and quality assurance personnel, pharmacists, physical and occupational therapists and assistants, social workers, optometrists, speech pathologists, chiropractors, and diagnostic and therapeutic technicians and technologists.

Hospital and laboratory personnel (including accounting, administrative, admitting and discharge, engineering, epidemiological, source plasma and blood donation, food service, housekeeping, medical records, information technology and operational technology, nutritionists, sanitarians, respiratory therapists, etc.).

Workers in other medical and biomedical facilities (including Ambulatory Health and Surgical, Blood Banks, Clinics, Community Mental Health, Comprehensive

Outpatient rehabilitation, End Stage Renal Disease, Health Departments, Home Health care, Hospices, Hospitals, Long Term Care, Nursing Care Facilities, Organ Pharmacies, Procurement Organizations, Psychiatric Residential, Rural Health Clinics and Federally Qualified Health Centers, and retail facilities specializing in medical good and supplies).

Manufacturer workers for health manufacturing (including biotechnology companies), materials and parts suppliers, logistics and warehouse operators, distributors of medical equipment (including those who test and repair), personal protective equipment (PPE), isolation barriers, medical gases, pharmaceuticals (including materials used in radioactive drugs), dietary supplements, blood and blood products, vaccines, testing materials, laboratory supplies, cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting or sterilization supplies, and tissue and paper towel products.

Public health / community health workers, including those who compile, model, analyze and communicate public health information.

Blood and plasma donors and the employees of the organizations that operate and manage related activities.

Workers who manage health plans, billing, and health information, who cannot practically work remotely.

Workers who conduct community-based public health functions, conducting epidemiologic surveillance, compiling, analyzing and communicating public health information, who cannot practically work remotely.

Workers performing information technology and cybersecurity functions at healthcare and public health facilities, who cannot practically work remotely.

Workers performing security, incident management, and emergency operations functions at or on behalf of healthcare entities including healthcare coalitions, who cannot practically work remotely.

Pharmacy employees necessary to maintain uninterrupted prescription filling.

Workers performing mortuary funeral, cremation, burial, cemetery, and related services, including funeral homes, crematoriums, cemetery workers, and coffin makers.

Workers who coordinate with other organizations to ensure the proper recovery, handling, identification, transportation, tracking, storage, and disposal of human remains and personal effects; certify cause of death; and facilitate access to mental/behavioral health services to the family members, responders, and survivors of an incident.

LAW ENFORCEMENT, PUBLIC SAFETY, AND OTHER FIRST RESPONDERS

Public, private, and voluntary personnel (front line and management) in emergency management, law enforcement, fire and rescue services, emergency medical services, and private security, to include public and private hazardous material responders, air medical service providers (pilots and supporting technicians), corrections, and search and rescue personnel.

911 call center employees and Public Safety Answering Points who can’t perform their duties remotely.

Fusion Center employees.

Workers – including contracted vendors -- who maintain, manufacture, or supply equipment and services supporting law enforcement emergency service and response operations (to include electronic security and life safety security personnel).

Workers supporting the manufacturing of safety equipment and uniforms for law enforcement, public safety personnel, and first responder.

Workers supporting the operation of firearm or ammunition product manufacturers, retailers, importers, distributors, and shooting ranges.

Public agency workers responding to abuse and neglect of children, elders, and dependent adults.

Workers who support weather disaster / natural hazard mitigation and prevention activities.

Security staff to maintain building access control and physical security measures.

FOOD AND AGRICULTURE

Workers supporting groceries, pharmacies, convenience stores, and other retail (including unattended and vending) that sells human food, animal/pet food and pet supply, and beverage products, including retail customer support service and information technology support staff necessary for online orders, pickup and delivery.

Restaurant carry-out and quick serve food operations, including dark kitchen and food prep centers, and carry-out and delivery food employees.

Food manufacturer employees and their supplier employees—to include those employed in food ingredient production and processing facilities; livestock, poultry, seafood slaughter facilities; pet and animal feed processing facilities; human food facilities producing by-products for animal food; beverage production facilities; and the production of food packaging.

Farmers, farm workers, and agribusiness support services to include those employed in auction and sales: grain and oilseed handling, processing and distribution; animal food, feed, and ingredient production, packaging, and distribution; manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of veterinary drugs; truck delivery and transport; farm and fishery labor needed to produce our food supply domestically and for export.

Farmers, farm workers, support service workers, and their supplier employees to include those engaged in producing and harvesting field crops; commodity inspection; fuel ethanol facilities; biodiesel and renewable diesel facilities; storage facilities; and other agricultural inputs.

Employees and firms supporting the distribution of food, feed, and beverage and ingredients used in these products, including warehouse workers, vendor- managed inventory controllers and blockchain managers.

Workers supporting the sanitation and pest control of all food manufacturing processes and operations from wholesale to retail.

Employees in cafeterias used to feed employees, particularly employee populations sheltered against COVID-19.

Workers in animal diagnostic and food testing laboratories in private industries and in institutions of higher education.

Government, private, and non-governmental organizations’ workers essential for food assistance programs (including school lunch programs) and government payments.

Employees of companies engaged in the production, storage, transport, and distribution of chemicals, medicines, vaccines, and other substances used by the food and agriculture industry, including seeds, pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, minerals, enrichments, and other agricultural production aids.

Animal agriculture workers to include those employed in veterinary health (including those involved in supporting emergency veterinary or livestock services); raising of animals for food; animal production operations; livestock markets; slaughter and packing plants, manufacturers, renderers, and associated regulatory and government workforce.

Transportation supporting animal agricultural industries, including movement of animal medical and reproductive supplies and materials, animal vaccines, animal drugs, feed ingredients, feed, and bedding, live animals, animal by-products, and deceased animals for disposal.

Workers who support sawmills and the manufacture and distribution of fiber and forest products, including, but not limited to timber, paper, and other wood and fiber products.

Employees engaged in the manufacture and maintenance of equipment and other infrastructure necessary for agricultural production and distribution.

ENERGY

Workers supporting the energy sector, regardless of the energy source (including but not limited to nuclear, fossil, hydroelectric, or renewable), segment of the system, or infrastructure the worker is involved in, or who are needed to monitor, operate, engineer, and maintain the reliability, safety, environmental health, and physical and cyber security of the energy system.

Energy/commodity trading/scheduling/marketing functions, who can't perform their duties remotely.

IT and OT technology for essential energy sector operations including support workers, customer service operations; energy management systems, control systems, and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition SCADA systems, and energy sector entity data centers; cybersecurity engineers; and cybersecurity risk management.

Workers supporting the energy sector through renewable energy infrastructure (including, but not limited to wind, solar, biomass, hydrogen, ocean, geothermal, and/or hydroelectric), including those supporting construction, manufacturing, transportation, permitting, operation/maintenance, monitoring, and logistics.

Workers and security staff involved in nuclear re-fueling operations.

Providing services related to energy sector fuels (including, but not limited, petroleum (crude oil), natural gas, propane, natural gas liquids, other liquid fuels, nuclear, and coal), supporting the mining, processing, manufacturing, construction, logistics, transportation, permitting, operation/maintenance, security, waste disposal and storage, and monitoring of support for resources.

Environmental remediation/monitoring, limited to immediate critical needs technicians.

Manufacturing and distribution of equipment, supplies, and parts necessary to maintain production, maintenance, restoration, and service at energy sector facilities (across all energy sector segments).

Electricity industry:

Workers who maintain, ensure, or restore, or are involved in the development, transportation, fuel procurement, expansion, or operation of the generation, transmission, and distribution of electric power, including call centers, utility workers, engineers, retail electricity, constraint maintenance, and fleet maintenance technicians- who cannot perform their duties remotely.

Workers at coal mines, production facilities, and those involved in manufacturing, transportation, permitting, operation/maintenance and monitoring at coal sites which is critical to ensuring the reliability of the electrical system.

Workers who produce, process, ship and handle coal used for power generation and manufacturing.

Workers needed for safe and secure operations at nuclear generation to include but not limited to, the broader nuclear supply chain, parts to maintain nuclear equipment, fuel manufacturers and fuel components used in the manufacturing of fuel.

Workers at renewable energy infrastructure (including, but not limited to wind, solar, biomass, hydrogen, geothermal, and/or hydroelectric), including those supporting construction, manufacturing, transportation, permitting, operation/maintenance, monitoring, and logistics.

Workers at generation, transmission, and electric black start facilities.

Workers at Reliability Coordinator, Balancing Authorities, and primary and backup Control Centers, including but not limited to independent system operators, regional transmission organizations, and local distribution control centers.

Mutual assistance personnel which may include workers from outside of the state or local jurisdiction.

Vegetation management and traffic control for supporting those crews.

Environmental remediation/monitoring workers limited to immediate critical needs technicians.

Instrumentation, protection, and control technicians.

Essential support personnel for electricity operations.

Generator set support workers such as diesel engineers used in power generation including those providing fuel.

Petroleum industry:

Workers for onshore and offshore petroleum drilling operations; platform and drilling construction and maintenance; transportation (including helicopter operations), maritime transportation, supply, and dredging operations; maritime navigation; well stimulation, intervention, monitoring, automation and control, extraction, production; processing; waste disposal, and maintenance, construction, and operations.

Workers for crude oil, petroleum and petroleum product storage and transportation, including pipeline, marine transport, terminals, rail transport, storage facilities and racks and roadtransport for use as end-use fuels such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and heating fuels or feedstocks for chemical manufacturing.

Petroleum and petroleum product security operations center employees and workers who support maintenance and emergency response services.

Petroleum and petroleum product operations control rooms/centers and refinery facilities.

Retail fuel centers such as gas stations and truck stops, and the distribution systems that support them.

Supporting new and existing construction projects, including, but not limited to, pipeline construction.

Natural Gas, Natural Gas Liquids (NGL), Propane, and other liquid fuels:

Workers who support onshore and offshore drilling operations, platform and drilling construction and maintenance; transportation (including helicopter operations); maritime transportation, supply, and dredging operations; maritime navigation; natural gas and natural gas liquid production, processing, extraction, storage and transportation; well intervention, monitoring, automation and control; waste disposal, and maintenance, construction, and operations.

Transmission and distribution pipeline workers, including compressor stations and any other required, operations maintenance, construction, and support for natural gas, natural gas liquid, propane, and other liquid fuels.

Natural gas, propane, natural gas liquids, and other liquid fuel processing plants, including construction, maintenance, and support operations.

Natural gas processing plants workers, and those that deal with natural gas liquids.

Workers who staff natural gas, propane, natural gas liquids, and other liquid fuel security operations centers, operations dispatch and control rooms/centers, and emergency response and customer emergencies (including leak calls) operations.

Drilling, production, processing, refining, and transporting natural gas for use as end-use fuels, feedstocks for chemical manufacturing, or use in electricity generation.

Dispatch and control rooms and emergency response and customer emergencies, including propane leak calls.

Propane gas service maintenance and restoration, including call centers.

Propane, natural gas liquids, and other liquid fuel distribution centers.

Propane gas storage, transmission, and distribution centers.

Supporting new and existing construction projects, including, but not limited to, pipeline construction

Ethanol and biofuel production, refining, and distribution.

Workers in fuel sectors (including, but not limited to nuclear, coal, and gas types and liquid fuels) supporting the mining, manufacturing, logistics, transportation,

permitting, operation/maintenance, and monitoring of support for resources.

WATER AND WASTEWATER

Employees needed to operate and maintain drinking water and wastewater/drainage infrastructure, including:

Operational staff at water authorities.

Operational staff at community water systems.

Operational staff at wastewater treatment facilities.

Workers repairing water and wastewater conveyances and performing required sampling or monitoring, including field staff.

Operational staff for water distribution and testing.

Operational staff at wastewater collection facilities.

Operational staff and technical support for SCADA Control systems.

Chemical and equipment suppliers to water and wastewater systems and personnel protection.

Workers who maintain digital systems infrastructure supporting water and wastewater operations.

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS

Employees supporting or enabling transportation functions, including truck drivers, bus drivers, dispatchers, maintenance and repair technicians, warehouse workers, truck stop and rest area workers, Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) employees, towing/recovery services, roadside assistance workers, intermodal transportation personnel, and workers who maintain and inspect infrastructure (including those that require cross-jurisdiction travel).

Workers supporting the distribution of food, pharmaceuticals (including materials used in radioactive drugs) and other medical materials, fuels, chemicals needed for water or water treatment and energy Maintenance and operation of essential highway infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and tunnels (e.g., traffic operations centers and moveable bridge operators).

Employees of firms providing services, supplies, and equipment that enable warehouse and operations, including cooling, storing, packaging, and distributing products for wholesale or retail sale or use. Includes cold- and frozen-chain logistics for food and critical biologic products.

Mass transit workers and providing critical transit services and/or performing critical or routine maintenance to mass transit infrastructure or equipment.

Employees supporting personal and commercial transportation services – including taxis, delivery services, vehicle rental services, bicycle maintenance and car-sharing services, and transportation network providers.

Workers responsible for operating and dispatching passenger, commuter and freight trains and maintaining rail infrastructure and equipment.

Maritime transportation workers, including dredgers, port workers, mariners, ship crewmembers, ship pilots and tug boat operators, equipment operators (to include maintenance and repair, and maritime-specific medical providers), ship supply, chandler, and repair companies.

Workers including truck drivers, railroad employees and contractors, maintenance crew, and cleaners supporting transportation of chemicals, hazardous, medical, and waste materials to support critical infrastructure, capabilities, functions, and services, including specialized carriers, crane and rigging industry workers.

Bus drivers and workers who provide or support intercity, commuter and charter bus service in support of other essential services or functions.

Automotive repair, maintenance, and transportation equipment manufacturing and distribution facilities (including those who repair and maintain electric vehicle charging stations).

Transportation safety inspectors, including hazardous material inspectors and accident investigator inspectors.

Manufacturers and distributors (to include service centers and related operations) of packaging materials, pallets, crates, containers, and other supplies needed to support manufacturing, packaging staging and distribution operations.

Postal, parcel, courier, last-mile delivery, and shipping and related workers, to include private companies.

Employees who repair and maintain vehicles, aircraft, rail equipment, marine vessels, bicycles, and the equipment and infrastructure that enables operations that encompass movement of cargo and passengers.

Air transportation employees, including air traffic controllers and maintenance personnel, ramp workers, aviation and aerospace safety, security, and operations personnel and accident investigations.

Workers who support the operation, distribution, maintenance, and sanitation, of air transportation for cargo and passengers, including flight crews, maintenance, airport operations, those responsible for cleaning and disinfection, and other on- and off- airport facilities workers.

Workers supporting transportation via inland waterways such as barge crew, dredging, river port workers for essential goods.

Workers critical to rental and leasing of vehicles and equipment that facilitate continuity of operations for essential workforces and other essential travel.

Warehouse operators, including vendors and support personnel critical for business continuity (including HVAC & electrical engineers; security personnel; and janitorial staff) and customer service for essential functions.

PUBLIC WORKS AND INFRASTRUCTURE SUPPORT SERVICES

Workers who support the operation, inspection, and maintenance of essential public works facilities and operations, including bridges, water and sewer main breaks, fleet maintenance personnel, construction of critical or strategic infrastructure, traffic signal maintenance, emergency location services for buried utilities, maintenance of digital systems infrastructure supporting public works operations, and other emergent issues.

Workers such as plumbers, electricians, exterminators, builders, contractors, HVAC Technicians, landscapers, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences, businesses and buildings such as hospitals, senior living facilities, any temporary construction required to support COVID-19 response.

Workers who support, such as road and line clearing, to ensure the availability of and access to needed facilities, transportation, energy and communications.

Support to ensure the effective removal, storage, and disposal of residential and commercial solid waste and hazardous waste, including landfill operations.

Workers who support the operation, inspection, and maintenance of essential dams, locks and levees.

Workers who support the inspection and maintenance of aids to navigation, and other government provided services that ensure continued maritime commerce.

COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Communications:

Maintenance of communications infrastructure- including privately owned and maintained communication systems- supported by technicians, operators, call -centers, wireline and wireless providers, cable service providers, satellite operations, Internet Exchange Points, Points of Presence, Network Access Points, back haul and front haul facilities, and manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment.

Government and private sector employees (including government contractors) with work related to undersea cable infrastructure and support facilities, including cable landing sites, beach manhole vaults and covers, submarine cable depots and submarine cable ship facilities.

Government and private sector employees (including government contractors) supporting Department of Defense internet and communications facilities.

Workers who support radio, television, and media service, including, but not limited to front-line news reporters, studio, and technicians for newsgathering, and reporting, and publishing news.

Network Operations staff, engineers and/or technicians to include IT managers and staff, HVAC & electrical engineers, security personnel, software and hardware engineers, and database administrators that manage the network or operate facilities.

Engineers, technicians and associated personnel responsible for infrastructure construction and restoration, including contractors for construction and engineering of fiber optic cables, buried conduit, small cells, other wireless facilities, and other communications sector-related infrastructure. This includes construction of new facilities and deployment of new technology as these are required to address congestion or customer usage due to unprecedented use of remote services.

Installation, maintenance and repair technicians that establish, support or repair service as needed.

Central office personnel to maintain and operate central office, data centers, and other network office facilities, critical support personnel assisting front line employees.

Customer service and support staff, including managed and professional services as well as remote providers of support to transitioning employees to set up and maintain home offices, who interface with customers to manage or support service environments and security issues, including payroll, billing, fraud, logistics, and troubleshooting.

Workers providing electronic security, fire, monitoring and life safety services, and to ensure physical security, cleanliness and safety of facilities and personnel, including temporary licensing waivers for security personnel to work in other States of Municipalities.

Dispatchers involved with service repair and restoration.

Retail customer service personnel at critical service center locations for onboarding customers, distributing and repairing equipment and addressing customer issues in order to support individuals’ remote emergency communications needs, supply chain and logistics personnel to ensure goods and products are on-boarded to provision these front-line employees.

External Affairs personnel to assist in coordinating with local, state and federal officials to address communications needs supporting COVID-19 response, public safety, and national security.

Information Technology:

Workers who support command centers, including, but not limited to Network Operations Command Centers, Broadcast Operations Control Centers and Security

Operations Command Centers.

Data center operators, including system administrators, HVAC & electrical engineers, security personnel, IT managers and purchasers, data transfer solutions engineers, software and hardware engineers, and database administrators, for all industries (including financial services).

Workers who support client service centers, field engineers, and other technicians and workers supporting critical infrastructure, as well as manufacturers and supply chain vendors that provide hardware and software, support services, research and development, and information technology equipment (to include microelectronics and semiconductors), and HVAC and electrical equipment for critical infrastructure, and test labs and certification agencies that qualify such equipment(to include microelectronics, optoelectronics, and semiconductors) for critical infrastructure, including data centers.

Workers needed to preempt and respond to cyber incidents involving critical infrastructure, including medical facilities, SLTT governments and federal facilities, energy and utilities, and banks and financial institutions, securities/other exchanges, other entities that support the functioning of capital markets, public works, critical manufacturing, food & agricultural production, transportation, and other critical infrastructure categories and personnel, in addition to all cyber defense workers (who can't perform their duties remotely).

Suppliers, designers, transporters and other workers supporting the manufacture, distribution and provision and construction of essential global, national and local infrastructure for computing services (including cloud computing services and telework capabilities), business infrastructure, financial transactions/services, web-based services, and critical manufacturing.

Workers supporting communications systems and information technology- and work from home solutions- used by law enforcement, public safety, medical, energy, public works, critical manufacturing, food & agricultural production, financial services, education, and other critical industries and businesses.

Employees required in person to support Software as a Service businesses that enable remote working, performance of business operations, distance learning, media services, and digital health offerings, or required for technical support crucial for business continuity and connectivity.

OTHER COMMUNITY- OR GOVERNMENT-BASED OPERATIONS AND ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Workers to ensure continuity of building functions, including but not limited to security and environmental controls (e.g., HVAC), the manufacturing and distribution of the products required for these functions, and the permits and inspections for construction supporting essential infrastructure.

Elections personnel to include both public and private sector elections support.

Workers supporting the operations of the judicial system.

Federal, State, and Local, Tribal, and Territorial employees who support Mission Essential Functions and communications networks.

Trade Officials (FTA negotiators; international data flow administrators).

Employees necessary to maintain news and media operations across various media.

Employees supporting Census 2020.

Weather forecasters.

Clergy for essential support.

Workers who maintain digital systems infrastructure supporting other critical government operations.

Workers who support necessary credentialing, vetting and licensing operations for critical infrastructure workers.

Customs and immigration workers who are critical to facilitating trade in support of the national emergency response supply chain.

Educators supporting public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities for purposes of facilitating distance learning or performing other essential functions.

Staff at government offices who perform title search, notary, and recording services in support of mortgage and real estate services and transactions.

Residential and commercial real estate services, including settlement services.

Workers supporting essential maintenance, manufacturing, design, operation, inspection, security, and construction for essential products, services, and supply chain and COVID 19 relief efforts.

CRITICAL MANUFACTURING

Workers necessary for the manufacturing of metals (including steel and aluminum), industrial minerals, semiconductors, materials and products needed for medical supply chains, and for supply chains associated with transportation, energy, communications, information technology, food and agriculture, chemical manufacturing, nuclear facilities, wood products, commodities used as fuel for power generation facilities, the operation of dams, water and wastewater treatment, processing and reprocessing of solid waste, emergency services, and the defense industrial base. Additionally, workers needed to maintain the continuity of these manufacturing functions and associated supply chains, and workers necessary to maintain a manufacturing operation in warm standby.

Workers necessary for the manufacturing of materials and products needed to manufacture medical equipment and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Workers necessary for mining and production of critical minerals, materials and associated essential supply chains, and workers engaged in the manufacture and maintenance of equipment and other infrastructure necessary for mining production and distribution.

Workers who produce or manufacture parts or equipment that supports continued operations for any essential services and increase in remote workforce (including computing and communication devices, semiconductors, and equipment such as security tools for Security Operations Centers (SOCs) or datacenters).

HAZARDOUS MATERIALS

Workers who manage hazardous materials associated with any other essential activity, including but not limited to healthcare waste (medical, pharmaceuticals, medical material production), testing operations (laboratories processing test kits), and energy (nuclear facilities) Workers at nuclear facilities, workers managing medical waste, workers managing waste from pharmaceuticals and medical material production, and workers at laboratories processing tests Workers who support hazardous materials response and cleanup.

Workers who maintain digital systems infrastructure supporting hazardous materials management operations.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Workers who are needed to provide, process and maintain systems for processing, verification, and recording of financial transactions and services, including payment, clearing, and settlement; wholesale funding; insurance services; consumer and commercial lending; and capital markets activities).

Workers who are needed to maintain orderly market operations to ensure the continuity of financial transactions and services.

Workers who are needed to provide business, commercial, and consumer access to bank and non-bank financial services and lending services, including ATMs, lending and money transmission, and to move currency, checks, securities, and payments (e.g., armored cash carriers).

Workers who support financial operations and those staffing call centers, such as those staffing data and security operations centers, managing physical security, or providing accounting services.

Workers supporting production and distribution of debit and credit cards.

Workers providing electronic point of sale support personnel for essential businesses and workers.

CHEMICAL

Workers supporting the chemical and industrial gas supply chains, including workers at chemical manufacturing plants, workers in laboratories, workers at distribution facilities, workers who transport basic raw chemical materials to the producers of industrial and consumer goods, including hand sanitizers, food and food additives, pharmaceuticals, paintings and coatings, textiles, building materials, plumbing, electrical, and paper products.

Workers supporting the safe transportation of chemicals, including those supporting tank truck cleaning facilities and workers who manufacture packaging items.

Workers supporting the production of protective cleaning and medical solutions, personal protective equipment, disinfectants, fragrances, and packaging that prevents the contamination of food, water, medicine, among others essential.

Workers supporting the operation and maintenance of facilities (particularly those with high risk chemicals and/ or sites that cannot be shut down) whose work cannot be done remotely and requires the presence of highly trained personnel to ensure safe operations, including plant contract workers who provide inspections.

Workers who support the production and transportation of chlorine and alkali manufacturing, single-use plastics, and packaging that prevents the contamination or supports the continued manufacture of food, water, medicine, and other essential products, including glass container manufacturing.

DEFENSE INDUSTRIAL BASE

Workers who support the essential services required to meet national security commitments to the federal government and U.S. Military. These individuals include, but are not limited to, space and aerospace; mechanical and software engineers (various disciplines), manufacturing/production workers; IT support; security staff; security personnel; intelligence support, aircraft and weapon system mechanics and maintainers; and sanitary workers who maintain the hygienic viability of necessary facilities.

Personnel working for companies, and their subcontractors, who perform under contract or sub-contract to the Department of Defense, as well as personnel at government-owned/contractor- operated and government-owned/government-operated facilities, and who provide materials and services to the Department of

Defense, including support for weapon systems, software systems and cybersecurity, defense and intelligence communications and surveillance, space systems and other activities in support of our military, intelligence and space forces.

COMMERCIAL FACILITIES

Workers who support the supply chain of building materials from production through application/installation, including cabinetry, fixtures, doors, cement, hardware, plumbing, electrical, heating/cooling, refrigeration, appliances, paint/coatings, and employees who provide services that enable repair materials and equipment for essential functions.

Workers supporting ecommerce through distribution, warehouse, call center facilities, and other essential operational support functions.

Workers in hardware and building materials stores, consumer electronics, technology and appliances retail, and related merchant wholesalers and distributors - with reduced staff to ensure continued operations.

Workers distributing, servicing, repairing, installing residential and commercial HVAC systems, boilers, furnaces and other heating, cooling, refrigeration, and ventilation equipment.

RESIDENTIAL/SHELTER FACILITIES AND SERVICES

Workers in dependent care services, in support of workers in other essential products and services.

Workers who support food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for needy groups and individuals, including in-need populations and COVID-19 responders (including travelling medical staff).

Workers in animal shelters.

Workers responsible for the leasing of residential properties to provide individuals and families with ready access to available housing.

Workers responsible for handling property management, maintenance, and related service calls who can coordinate the response to emergency “at-home” situations requiring immediate attention, as well as facilitate the reception of deliveries, mail, and other necessary services.

Workers performing housing construction related activities to ensure additional units can be made available to combat the nation’s existing housing supply shortage.

Workers performing services in support of the elderly and disabled populations who coordinate a variety of services, including health care appointments and activities of daily living.

Workers supporting the construction of housing, including those supporting government functions related to the building and development process, such as inspections, permitting and plan review services that can be modified to protect the public health, but fundamentally should continue and serve the construction of housing (e.g., allow qualified private third-party inspections in case of government shutdown).

HYGIENE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Workers who produce hygiene products.

Workers in laundromats, laundry services, and dry cleaners.

Workers providing personal and household goods repair and maintenance.

Workers providing disinfection services, for all essential facilities and modes of transportation, and supporting the sanitation of all food manufacturing processes and operations from wholesale to retail.

Workers necessary for the installation, maintenance, distribution, and manufacturing of water and space heating equipment and its components.

Support required for continuity of services, including commercial disinfectant services, janitorial/cleaning personnel, and support personnel functions that need freedom of movement to access facilities in support of front-line employees.