Governor DeSantis to issue 'stay-at-home' order for Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis now says he will issue a 'stay-at-home' order for the entire state to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The order will go into effect at midnight tomorrow and will last for the next 30 days, the governor announced Wednesday.

"At this point, I think that even though there are lots of places in Florida with a very low infection rate, it makes sense to make this move now," DeSantis explained.

Under the order, Floridians are directed to limit all movements outside of the home for the next 30 days and only leave home to conduct "essential" services, activities and business.

Several counties, including Hillsborough and Pinellas, had already put their own 'safer-at-home' orders in place, but this new order will apply to the entire state.

DeSantis had previously issued a similar order only for southeast Florida, which has the highest concentration of COVID-19 coronavirus cases. As recently as yesterday, the governor had resisted calls to issue a statewide order, despite many other states taking similar steps. However, the governor cited President Trump's comments yesterday as one reason for the change.

While residents are staying at home, DeSantis said that Florida will take advantage of the light traffic to accelerate a number of roadway construction projects, which includes advancing the $864-million Howard Frankland Bridge project in the Tampa Bay area by four weeks.

"You have the ability to operate a long time during the day," DeSantis explained. "You can close down more lane because the traffic isn't what it was and you can make real progress."

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

