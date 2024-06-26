Florida man accused of keeping dog tethered to pole during heavy rainfall

article

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after Collier County deputies say he left his dog tied to a pole outside as heavy rain fell.

The sheriff's office says Romeo Gabriel-Lopez, 43, tethered the bully terrier, named Robo, leaving him unable to move outside his doghouse while at least a foot of water flooded the space on June 12.

Deputies say they found Robo outside the home and rescued him as rain continued to fall. Gabriel-Lopez was not home at the time, with investigators saying they reached him by phone, and he agreed to surrender custody of the dog.

Courtesy: Collier County Sheriff's Office

Robo is 2-3 years old and weighs about 30 pounds, according to the sheriff's office.

Gabriel-Lopez was arrested on Wednesday after deputies determined there was probable cause to charge him with animal cruelty.

