Florida man accused of following FedEx drivers, then stealing packages that were delivered

By Kiah Armstrong
Published  March 28, 2024 6:44pm EDT
OSCEOLA COUNTY - A Florida man was arrested after he was caught following FedEx delivery trucks and attempting to steal packages after they were delivered, deputies said. 

A joint investigation between Polk and Osceola County led to the arrest of Jency Argenis Reynoso-Jimenez after detectives uncovered his alleged scheme on March 26. 

Detectives conducting surveillance on Reynoso-Jimenez saw him following multiple FedEx delivery trucks, attempting to steal several packages that were delivered. 

He was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff's Office after detectives obtained a search warrant for Reynoso-Jimenez's home and car. 

When interviewed by deputies, Reynoso-Jimenez admitted to stealing multiple packages from Osceola and Polk County. 

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.