Florida man arrested for DUI on lawn mower along toll road: FHP

The Brief Troopers say Christopher Spain rode a lawn mower southbound on the Suncoast Parkway while impaired Friday morning. Witnesses reported seeing Spain riding erratically from Citrus County into Hernando County. Spain refused to perform field sobriety exercises, according to troopers, and was arrested.



A man faces charges after troopers say he took his riding mower onto a busy toll road while impaired.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, dispatchers received calls from multiple witnesses around 8:30 a.m. Friday reporting a man operating a lawn mower erratically on the southbound side of the Suncoast Parkway (SR 589).

Troopers say traffic cameras showed the lawn mower going south from Citrus County into Hernando County, and the rider was pulled over just south of the exit to U.S. 98.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says Christopher Spain, 38, showed several signs of impairment, including small pupils, flushed skin, dry mouth, and visible irritation to the inside of his nose.

Spain also had a small blue straw in his back pocket, according to troopers, and repeatedly cleared his throat, sniffed, and spit during the traffic stop.

Troopers say Spain refused to perform field sobriety exercises, and he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Mugshot of Christopher Spain. Courtesy: Hernando County Jail.

Jail records show Spain was released Friday afternoon on $500 bond.