Florida man brought Tampa Bay teen runaways to Michigan hotel, police say

A Florida man is facing child custody charges after bringing three teen runaways from the Bay Area to a Michigan hotel.

On Monday, Tampa police received a report about a 14-year-old leaving home with two other girls, ages 14 and 15. Detectives learned the teens were traveling with the suspect, 24-year-old Jeannel Louiral, who lives in Orlando, and were out-of-state.

Tampa police said, with the help of other law enforcement agencies, they found the teenagers and Louiral at a Michigan hotel. Detectives didn't specify how they learned the girls were with Louiral or how they knew where to find them.

Police said Louiral was taken into custody in Fruitport, Michigan.

Louiral was taken into custody and faces charges of interference with custody. The teen's parents were contacted.

No other information was provided.