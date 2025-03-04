Florida man crashes stolen motorcycle, claims not to know why he was sitting next to it: PCSO

The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested John Teal, Jr., after a motorcycle crash near Lakeland on Monday night. Teal claimed not to know why he was sitting next to the motorcycle or where it came from, despite wearing a helmet at the time, PCSO said. Teal faces charges of grand theft, tampering with evidence and attaching an unassigned tag.



A man with a long criminal history faces charges after Polk County deputies say he crashed a stolen motorcycle, then told investigators he had no idea why he was even sitting next to it.

Timeline:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to reports of a man lying in the road along Old Tampa Highway in the Lakeland area shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.

The deputy found John Teal, Jr., 33, sitting next to the motorcycle while wearing a helmet and complaining of pain in his hand, PCSO said.

When questioned further, Teal claimed he didn't know where the motorcycle came from or why he was sitting beside it, according to investigators.

PCSO said detectives discovered that the motorcycle was stolen from St. Petersburg on Feb. 10, and the ignition had been altered since then.

What's next:

Deputies booked Teal into jail on charges of grand theft, tampering with evidence and attaching an unassigned tag.

Jail records show Teal has been arrested more than a dozen times in Polk County, dating back to 2010. He has prior convictions for motorcycle theft and tampering with evidence, PCSO said.

