Florida man fires shots near large crowd in St. Pete while under the influence of alcohol, police say

A St. Petersburg man is facing multiple charges after police say he fired several shots into the air near a large crowd on Sunday night.

Police say a group of people were gathered outside the Catalyst Lounge, located at 903 22nd St. South, around 8:20 p.m. when gunshots rang out.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, someone reported the shooting to police, and a nearby officer saw Dwight Williams, 45, of St. Petersburg, drive by on 22nd St. S. and shoot several times into the air.

Dwight Williams mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The officer stopped Williams and arrested him.

Investigators say nobody was hurt and there have not been any reports of buildings or vehicles being struck by bullets.

Williams was charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a person, using a firearm under the influence of alcoholic beverages, driving under the influence, and possession of marijuana.

