Dade City man arrested for DUI, not having license after sideswiping patrol car: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 23-year-old Dade City man was arrested early on Sunday morning after he sideswiped a patrol car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a trooper was parked within a safety zone created by orange safety cones while investigating a crash in the southbound lanes of I-75, about one mile south of SR-54. There were also two Road Rangers and two other FHP patrol units, according to authorities.

Troopers say all the vehicles had their emergency lights on.

READ: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Bradenton nightclub: MCSO

According to officials, a driver in a black Chevy was headed south in the middle lane, swerved and sideswiped one of the patrol cars. FHP says the incident happened around 2:14 a.m.

Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Elmer Joel Perez Ramirez was later identified as the driver by his Guatemala passport and identification card, according to troopers.

Officials reported that Perez Ramirez smelled like alcohol and stumbled around.

Perez Ramirez was arrested for DUI and not having a valid driver's license, according to the arrest report.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter