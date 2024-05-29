Wanted Florida man found with drugs after getting lost in the woods and calling deputies for help: SCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The relief a Florida man may have recently felt when he was found after getting lost in the woods was likely short-lived after his rescuers said he not only had drugs on him but there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Deputies with the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office say James Robert Lombardi, 43, called for help on a Saturday morning because he was lost in a wooded area between the Branford Greenway Trail and the Suwannee River.

Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division Deputy Cleve Willis, along with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, went to the woods and began searching for Lombardi.

The law enforcement officers found him within an hour and brought him back to the Ivey Park boat ramps.

Though Lombardi was excited to be found, his joy did not last long because the law enforcement officers who located him told him that he had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation.

While searching Lombardi before taking him to jail, authorities said they found a small amount of marijuana, a smoking pipe, and several burnt marijuana cigarettes in a case in the pocket of his shorts. Lombardi also had a cooler with him with various drinks and a metal box containing his phone. Inside the phone case was a glass smoking pipe and a glass vial containing methamphetamine, according to SCSO.

He was charged with violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of 20 grams of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

