Brian Battie could face 'permanent paralysis' prognosis after Sarasota shooting

Auburn running back and former USF player Brian Battie could face a ‘permanent paralysis’ prognosis after being shot, recent Sarasota County court records indicate.

The pretrial detention order for Darryl Brookins, who was arrested for a shooting at a Sarasota hookah lounge that left Brian critically injured and his brother, Tommie, dead gave an update on Brian's condition.

"The other Battie brother remains in critical condition, with the prognosis of permanent paralysis if he survives," the document states.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze said Tuesday Battie's overall condition is improving, saying he's ‘getting better each day’ while still in the hospital.

Brookins faces murder and attempted murder charges in connection to the shooting. He was denied bond last week on the grounds that he's simply too dangerous to be released from jail, a judge ruled.

Shots rang out near the Hookah Lounge Marrakech at 3:30 a.m. on that Saturday, where three other people were injured in addition to the Battie brothers.

Brookins' attorney alleged that he was acting in self-defense and that the two Battie brothers approached and shot at him.

Records show Brookins' next court appearance is slated for July 3 at 9 a.m.