Florida man accused of weaving on I-75 at 100 mph arrested on DUI, drug charges: FHP
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested on DUI and drug-related charges after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said he was weaving all over Interstate 75 at speeds reaching 100 mph in Charlotte County early Tuesday.
Florida I-75 DUI arrest
The backstory:
FHP said troopers responded shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving reports of a reckless driver traveling southbound on I-75 from Sarasota.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
Troopers spotted a GMC pickup truck driving erratically across the interstate at inconsistent speeds between 95 and 100 mph before slowing down, according to FHP.
The truck was stopped near mile marker 161 in Punta Gorda. The driver, identified as 38-year-old James Dean of Punta Gorda, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, FHP said.
Troopers find fentanyl, drug paraphernalia
Dig deeper:
During a search of the pickup truck, troopers found a scale, a spoon with fentanyl residue and five hypodermic needles, according to FHP.
Troopers also found two baggies of fentanyl inside Dean's wallet, the agency said.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
Dean was booked into the Charlotte County Jail. He faces the following charges:
- DUI
- Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Reporting reckless drivers
What you can do:
FHP reminded drivers to report suspected reckless or impaired drivers by calling *FHP (*347) or 911.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Highway Patrol, which provided dashcam footage and details on the Interstate 75 traffic stop, vehicle search, seized narcotics and criminal charges.