The Brief A 38-year-old Florida man was arrested after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said he was weaving across I-75 at speeds reaching 100 mph early Tuesday. Troopers said they found two baggies of fentanyl inside the man's wallet, along with drug paraphernalia in his pickup truck. James Dean faces charges of DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to FHP.



A Florida man was arrested on DUI and drug-related charges after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said he was weaving all over Interstate 75 at speeds reaching 100 mph in Charlotte County early Tuesday.

Florida I-75 DUI arrest

The backstory:

FHP said troopers responded shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving reports of a reckless driver traveling southbound on I-75 from Sarasota.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers spotted a GMC pickup truck driving erratically across the interstate at inconsistent speeds between 95 and 100 mph before slowing down, according to FHP.

The truck was stopped near mile marker 161 in Punta Gorda. The driver, identified as 38-year-old James Dean of Punta Gorda, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, FHP said.

Troopers find fentanyl, drug paraphernalia

Dig deeper:

During a search of the pickup truck, troopers found a scale, a spoon with fentanyl residue and five hypodermic needles, according to FHP.

Troopers also found two baggies of fentanyl inside Dean's wallet, the agency said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Dean was booked into the Charlotte County Jail. He faces the following charges:

DUI

Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Reporting reckless drivers

What you can do:

FHP reminded drivers to report suspected reckless or impaired drivers by calling *FHP (*347) or 911.