Haines City Police searching for a suspect involved in fatal shooting
HAINES CITY, Fla. - Haines City Police is searching for 22-year-old Kristavion Jacoi, who they say shot and killed one man and injured another on Sunday afternoon.
Police say that at 3:30 on Sunday afternoon, they responded to reports of a disturbance in the 1000th block of Avenue N.
Upon arriving at the scene, they found a 24-year-old and 46-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say that the 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he passed away due to his injuries.
The 46-year-old is in stable condition following surgery.
Harris is currently being charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and using or displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony. His last known address is 1130 Ave. E, according to authorities.
Harris is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.