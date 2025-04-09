Florida man with more than 20 arrests back behind bars after crime spree: PCSO
LAKELAND, Fla. - A man is in the Polk County Jail for the 21st time after deputies say he stole an SUV along with other items during his latest crime spree.
Michael Reading's latest arrest
Timeline:
The sheriff's office says a construction crew at Simmers Young Park showed up for work on April 1 and discovered a generator, along with several Milwaukee-brand power tools, were missing after they had been stored in a locked trailer the previous day.
Then on April 7, the owner of a 1989 Ford Bronco told PCSO the vehicle was stolen from a gas station in Auburndale after it broke down the previous day. Deputies say surveillance video showed a gray 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck towing the Bronco away.
After discovering the Ranger was registered to a Winter Haven man, deputies say that man told them he had sold the truck to a man named Mike. Investigators matched the contact information provided by the man to Michael Reading, 50.
Detectives then visited Reading's home, where they say they found the Bronco, a generator and power tools – all of which matched the description of the stolen items – along with the Ford Ranger seen on video towing the Bronco, which had its tag removed.
Reading claimed he was in the hospital at the time of the theft from the construction site, but deputies say evidence did not support his claim and he was arrested.
Mugshot of Michael Reading. Courtesy: Polk County Jail.
What they're saying:
Sheriff Grady Judd issued a statement saying: "Michael Reading is one of those criminals who simply does not hesitate to steal, cheat, and lie. He has lived a life of crime and has shown no remorse, nor any indication that he will change his criminal ways. It is apparent that the only way to keep him from committing crime is to keep him locked up."
What's next:
Reading faces the following charges:
- Burglary (two counts)
- Grand theft of a motor vehicle
- Grand theft
- Conspiracy to commit grand theft
- Operating unpermitted landfill
The Source:
