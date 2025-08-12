Florida man opens fire on brother after watching him stab his girlfriend: MCSO

The Brief A man and a woman were hospitalized Tuesday morning following a shooting and a stabbing in Bradenton. Deputies say a man told them he shot his brother after he saw him stabbing his girlfriend. The motive of the incident remains unclear and is under investigation.



Manatee County detectives are investigating a shooting and a stabbing that left a man and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home in Bradenton’s Silver Lake neighborhood around 8 a.m. and found a 21-year-old man outside with two gunshot wounds.

As deputies approached him, 24-year-old Willie Hayes walked out of the home and said he shot his brother after he saw him stab his girlfriend.

When deputies went inside the home, they said they found Willie Hayes’ 23-year-old girlfriend in a bedroom suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Deputies provided first aid until EMS arrived and took the woman and the gunshot victim to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Both are expected to survive.

What we don't know:

The motive for the incident remains unclear and is under investigation.

It is also unclear if charges will be filed.